Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $41.78 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.9% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $41,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

