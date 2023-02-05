Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $22.52 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $214.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

