Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 166.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $159.72 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

