Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $182.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.67.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

