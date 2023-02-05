Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,911 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.94.

AMGN opened at $245.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.67 and a 200 day moving average of $257.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

