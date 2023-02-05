Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $80.10 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00222592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1373702 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,456,299.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

