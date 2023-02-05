Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Head to Head Comparison

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences 4.19% 4.06% 2.78%

Risk & Volatility

Abcam has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 2 1 0 2.33 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 10 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abcam and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Abcam presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.68%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $122.82, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Abcam’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Abcam is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abcam and Neurocrine Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $401.06 million 8.49 $5.92 million N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences $1.13 billion 9.33 $89.60 million $0.57 193.04

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Abcam.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abcam shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Abcam on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

