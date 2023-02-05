AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $145.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,552,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,599. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

