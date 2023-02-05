ABBC Coin (ABBC) Tops One Day Volume of $13.03 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $80.97 million and $13.03 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,942,937 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

