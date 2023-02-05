ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Reaches $0.0755 on Major Exchanges

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $80.81 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00422970 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,607.14 or 0.28849820 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00427433 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,942,925 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.