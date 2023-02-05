9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

