9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 54 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,557 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

NYSE PXD opened at $220.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average is $237.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

