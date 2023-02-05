587,222 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 587,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

