51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.63.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 193.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.