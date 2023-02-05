3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.42. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $164.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.