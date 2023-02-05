2,794 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

