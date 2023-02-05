177,923 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 177,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.44. The stock had a trading volume of 941,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,061. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.59. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

