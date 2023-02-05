12,000 Shares in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Purchased by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAQC. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAQC stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

