112,865 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 112,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.0% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 107,744 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.9% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 83,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

