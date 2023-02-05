100,451 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $36.96.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

