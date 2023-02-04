Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,444 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Performance

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,405 shares of company stock worth $23,388,530 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $171.04 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

