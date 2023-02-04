Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

