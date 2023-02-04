Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,625 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amcor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

