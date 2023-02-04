Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $154.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 85.88% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

