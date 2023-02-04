Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 998 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 94,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 235,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

