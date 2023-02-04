Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox grew its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

