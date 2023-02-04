ZClassic Price Down 16% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 16% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $446,013.70 and approximately $19.16 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00201228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00073694 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

