YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.18 million and $224,559.03 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

