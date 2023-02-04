XLMedia (LON:XLM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on the stock.

XLMedia Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of XLM opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.48. The stock has a market cap of £56.41 million and a PE ratio of 1,075.00. XLMedia has a 12 month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.90 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About XLMedia

(Get Rating)

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

