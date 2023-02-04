XLMedia (LON:XLM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on the stock.
XLMedia Trading Up 13.2 %
Shares of XLM opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.48. The stock has a market cap of £56.41 million and a PE ratio of 1,075.00. XLMedia has a 12 month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.90 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About XLMedia
