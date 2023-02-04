XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 1st

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 112.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

XFLT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 136,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $62,549.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

