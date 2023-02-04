WOO Network (WOO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $352.67 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $352.67 million and approximately $41.68 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,628,553 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

