WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

