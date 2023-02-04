WMS Partners LLC Sells 108 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

