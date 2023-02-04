WMS Partners LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 57,598 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $18.78 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

