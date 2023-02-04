Wise (LON:WISE) Trading Up 1.7%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 598.20 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 598.20 ($7.39). Approximately 1,120,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 947,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588 ($7.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WISE. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Wise Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 585.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 577.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,964.00.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Featured Articles

