WhiteBIT Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $207.17 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $207.17 million and $1.94 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00014314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00430021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.51 or 0.29330734 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00416630 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.