Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Raised by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 100,390.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

