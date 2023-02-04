WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Price Hits $0.0020

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market capitalization of $99.58 million and $143,570.65 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain Governance Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00427613 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,858.35 or 0.29172795 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00451606 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin launched on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain Governance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.