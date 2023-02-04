Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.16

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.26. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 511,866 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $447.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,038.84% and a negative net margin of 3,662.25%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.