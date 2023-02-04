Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $182.27

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$182.27 and traded as low as C$174.14. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$176.77, with a volume of 467,350 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$161.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$181.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$181.83.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

