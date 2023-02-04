Warburg Research Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.61) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR CBK opened at €10.11 ($10.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.34).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

