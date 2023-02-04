Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.48 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $43.75 million and $3.48 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00091178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004394 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,617,220 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

