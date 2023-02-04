Waltonchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $686,085.60 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $19.59 million and approximately $686,085.60 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,771,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,795,945 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

