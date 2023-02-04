Walken One Day Volume Reaches $2.48 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00426636 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.55 or 0.29099868 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00454515 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

