W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $537.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $537.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $639.86.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $675.81 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.11.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.