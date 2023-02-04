W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $537.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $537.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $639.86.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $675.81 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

