W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for 3.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $675.81. 465,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,326. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $685.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $576.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

