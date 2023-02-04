Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.06 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.05-6.30 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

VSTO stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. 858,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 44.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

