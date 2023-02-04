Vicus Capital Purchases 15,582 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after buying an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,377,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,930,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

