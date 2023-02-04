Vicus Capital Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

