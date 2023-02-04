Vicus Capital Buys 17,088 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

